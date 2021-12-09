News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Former Phoenix Police Officer Facing Federal Fraud Charges

December 09
12:01 2021
Toni Richardson. Photo courtesy of phoenix.gov

Investigators say that a former Phoenix Police officer is now facing federal fraud charges after submitting a false loan application and receiving more than $1.2 million in government loans.

Toni Richardson is accused of submitting a fake Paycheck Protection Program loan application to a bank and then using the money she received on personal expenses. The loan was originally intended to help businesses struggling in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Richardson and another man, Willie Mitchell, used a social club disguised as a fake business to submit the application, including submitting false employment records and payroll numbers. Both Richardson and Mitchell face federal charges of conspiracy, bank fraud, and transactional money laundering.

