Former Navajo President Kelsey Begaye Dies at 70

Kelsey Begaye Passes Away at 70

By John Christian Hopkins

Former Navajo Nation President Kelsey A. Begaye died of natural causes on August 13. He was 70.

Begaye was the fifth Navajo president, serving from 1999 to 2003. He became president by beating Joe Shirley, Jr. in the 1998 election. He lost in the 2002 rematch. Before becoming president he served as speaker of the Navajo Nation Council.

Current Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez remembered Begaye as a humble and caring man who “overcame adversities at a young age.”

Begaye served four years in Vietnam as a radio operator. He became a substance abuse counselor, helping many young people overcome drug and alcohol dependency.

As president Begaye sought to help alleviate unemployment on the reservation and worked to turn power over to the local communities.

Begaye was inducted in the Arizona Veterans Hall of Fame in 2012.

He was also an ordained minister.