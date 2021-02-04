Former Navajo President Albert Hale Dies

By John Christian Hopkins

Former Navajo Nation President Albert Hale died Feb. 2 from the COVID-19 virus.

Hale, 70, was the second person to be elected as president. He was elected in 1995 and served until stepping down in 1998.

“Throughout his lifetime, he demonstrated his love and compassion for our people through his services and all of his great contributions,” Navajo Nation Jonathan Nez said in a statement. “He stood strong on many issues and left the world a better place than he found it.”

Hale also served as Navajo Nation assistant attorney general and special counsel to the Navajo Nation Council. Additionally, he served as a Judge Pro Tempore in the Laguna Tribal Court system.

After serving the Navajo Nation, Hale was elected to the Arizona Legislature. He served in the state Senate from 2004 to 2011 and then in the state House of Representatives from 2011 to 2017.

Hale will be remembered for “his service and dedication to the Navajo people,” Navajo Nation Speaker Seth Damon said.

Hale stepped down as president in 1998 rather than face charges of misusing a tribal credit card.