Former Navajo Officer Identified

Back in early April we learned of the bizarre story out of Gallup of a New Mexico State Police Officer who jumped into a suspect’s car as he tried to flee the law officer. We also found out the officer was a former longtime Navajo Police Officer. We now know his name.

Calvin Brown spent a dozen years protecting the people of the Navajo Nation. Since 2015 he has been with the New Mexico State Police.

It was on Friday April 7th when Officer Brown pulled over 33-year old Oklahoma resident Stephen Thompson in the eastbound lanes of I-40.

As the officer, and Thompson, stood talking on the side of the road talking, Thompson apparently decided to flee by jumping into his car. To Thompson’s surprise, and subsequently to the surprise of a whole lot of people, Officer Brown jumped into the passenger side door of the car, as it accelerated on its way to a high rate of speed along the highway.

Reports indicate that it was then that a woman in the backseat of the car, 20-year old Kierra Johnson, also of Oklahoma, began hitting the officer from behind. It was around this time Brown pulled out his service revolver and shot Thompson in the abdomen as he drove.

This was enough to convince Thompson it was time to pull over again.

The suspect was hospitalized for several days and was also charged with numerous counts including assault, kidnapping and intent to distribute marijuana.

Johnson was also arrested and charged. Her alleged crimes were similar, including kidnapping and battery upon a peace officer.

Officer Brown received only minor injuries and spent some time on administrative leave.

Thompson is being held at the McKinley County (N.M.) Adult Detention center.