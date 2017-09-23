Former Kaibeto Official In Hot Water

A former Kaibeto bookkeeper is being investigated by the Navajo Nation’s Ethics and White Collar Crime departments.

The bookkeeper, who was not identified, allegedly altered 37 checks payable to herself totaling more than $32,500 between October 1, 2015 and March 31, 2017.

The apparent misuse of chapter funds was included in a June report released by the Navajo Nation’s auditor general’s office.

The ex-official, an accounts maintenance official, was fired on March 22 after altered checks were discovered.

She had also been placed on paid administrative leave for five days in February.

Her office has been waiting since June for Kaibeto Chapter officials to submit a corrective action plan to fix the issues that allowed the former employee to divert chapter money, Auditor General Elizabeth Begay said.

The audit found that the ex-bookkeeper forged signatures on checks to herself and hid the crimes by listing different payees in the chapter’s accounting system.

She was able to get away with this deception for nearly 18 months because of alleged malfeasance by other chapter officials.

Chapter officials and the community services coordinator reportedly routinely signed blank checks.

The secretary/treasurer, Yolanda Ellie Bileen, and the CSC failed to compare cancelled checks to those posted on the accounting system. Also the secretary/treasurer failed to monitor the bookkeeper.

The audit reportedly found that the chapter president, Franklin Fowler, community services coordinator and Bileen all signed blank checks because they only showed up in the office for chapter meetings.

The secretary/treasure works on Window Rock and was “on travel” from her Kaibeto position on average of two days a week.

The former bookkeeper was hired August 1, 2011 and according to reports began altering checks in October, 2015.