Former Kaibeto Official Enters Plea

Bernice Pinto-Denetdeal, the former account maintenance specialist for the Kaibeto Chapter, entered a no contest plea to one count of fraud and one count of forgery. Pinto-Denetdeal used her position to forge the signatures of other chapter officials to make checks out to herself, according to a press release from Navajo Nation Attorney General Ethel Branch. Pinto-Denetdeal is accused of writing out checks totaling $32,559. To cover her misuse of funds Pinto-Denetdeal entered false information on the chapter’s software.

The former official changed her not guilty plea to no contest for the two charges. She was originally charged with 64 counts. In a no contest plea a defendant maintains their innocence, but acknowledges there is enough evidence to gain a conviction. For sentencing purposes a no contest plea is treated as a guilty plea. Pinto-Denetdeal entered a plea arrangement with the Navajo attorney general’s office and the federal government to repay $29,941 to the Kaibeto Chapter. She will also serve two years of probation for theNavajo Nation and three years probation for the federal charges.

The Tuba City District Court accepted Pinto-Denetdeal’s plea agreement with all of its terms.Chief Prosecutor Gertrude Lee has done “a tremendous job” of rebuilding the prosecutor’s office, according to Branch.“I hope the next administration will continue these efforts,” Branch said.