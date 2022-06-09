Former Dineh Chamber Leaders Want Council Action

By John Christian Hopkins

Two founding members of the Dineh Chamber of Commerce are disappointed in the lack of support their organization is eceiving from the Navajo Nation tribal council.

Al Henderson, a semi-retired businessman who is originally from Bááhaztł’ah otherwise known as Twin Lakes, N.M. and Jefferson Begay, TPM business owner and consultant, founded the Dineh Chamber of Commerce about eight years ago.

The two men have served their terms and are not currently active board members. Under the Dineh Chamber rules a board member can spent a maximum of two four-year terms on the board before having to sit out at least one full term before serving again.

Begay and Henderson want the chamber and council to exhibit the Diné values of k’é, sihasin and iná.

K’é, sihasin and iná are Navajo words that translate into the English language as respectful relationships, hope or deep reflection and life.

Begay is a Chair Emeritus of the Dineh Chamber. He and Henderson still volunteer endless hours to the group to forward the Chamber’s goal of representing the interests of its members who own and operate businesses on or near the Navajo Nation.

A Navajo Mountain, Utah resident Begay is originally from Teesto, Ariz. and believes in Navajo small businesses.

Henderson is the former Executive Director of Economic Development with the Navajo Nation. He joined UNM-Gallup in 2009 to help establish the New Mexico Rural Entrepreneur Institute.

The two entrepreneurs are determined to advocate on behalf of Navajo small business owners and viable economic development on the Navajo Nation.

Recently, the Chamber was invited to apply for the CARES (Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act) and ARPA (American Rescue Plan Act) by the 24th Navajo Nation Council.

Begay and Henderson said the Chamber submitted the $32.5 million request to the Navajo Nation Council to assist the Navajo small business with COVID-19 business relief and recovery by proposing the following projects:

Navajo Small Business Relief – $25 million.

Dineh Chamber of Commerce – $878,367.

Change Lab Assistance – $1,121,633.

Regional Business Development Office – $500,000.

Personal Protection Equipment – $5 million.

Additionally, the Chamber was invited by the 24th Navajo Nation Council and Office of the President and Vice President to apply for ARPA funding.

“We can help overcome the damages that covid-19 has done to our Navajo small businesses, families, and communities if only the Navajo Nation leadership will trust our experience and capabilities to spend ARPA dollars in a timely and responsible manner,” according to Begay and Henderson.

Begay and Henderson explain that the Chamber recommends that Navajo leaders and government act on the Dineh Chamber’s request to direct all Navajo Nation entities to set-aside 50 percent of the ARPA dollars for contracting and procurement by Navajo small businesses.

“Dineh Chamber complied with the Navajo Nation leadership request and submitted the proposals timely,” Henderson said.

“Of the five projects, $30 million would be spent on the Navajo Small Business Relief and Personal Protection Equipment projects that accounts for 92.3 percent of the total Dineh Chamber CARES Act fund going directly to small business relief,” Begay said. “Dineh Chamber became very hopeful when the CARES Act funding proposal appeared before the Navajo Nation Council for approval. At the last-minute President Jonathan Nez was asked about Navajo small business contracting opportunity. Mr. President responded the Navajo small businesses do not have the experience and capability. With that statement the Dineh Chamber lost a grand opportunity to provide small business assistance with $32.5 million they needed to help overcome covid-19.”

Furthermore, according to Begay and Henderson, the ARPA funding, once again, Dineh Chamber was asked to submit a funding proposal. The Navajo Nation Council asked Dineh Chamber of Commerce to submit the proposal for $100 million. The Office of the President and Vice President requested Dineh Chamber submit the proposal for $5 million. To provide business Management and Technical Assistance, according to Begay and Henderson.

“The $5 million funding application went forward after it was vetted by the Department of Justice and recommended good for approval,” Begay and Henderson said. “That was months ago. Now within the last few months, two ARPA legislations designated as 0086-22 an 0087-22 are being debated. The Dineh Chamber’s $5 million funding request is included in the Legislation 0087-22, but not in 0086-22. This is an ironic situation since the $5 million was initially requested by OPVP.”

The Dineh Chamber of Commerce board of directors and its membership have listened to the on-going debate over both Legislations, Begay and Henderson said.

“We, Dineh Chamber members, conclude that there is a huge breakdown in communication and knowledge about how the Dineh Chamber will assist the Navajo Small Businesses and Entrepreneurs,” Begay and Henderson said. “Please be advised and understand that the Dineh Chamber’s membership take pride in having viable business professionals and contractors in finance, banking, marketing, management, construction, and an array of business professionals who can assist with the timely spending of ARPA funds.”

The type of capable business assistance the Dineh Chamber can provide differs for each situation.

“It is a case-by-case situation for businesses and the size of each business,” Henderson explained. “For example, the retail store may be damaged from covid-19 with recurring and mounting debts, an accountant can be called upon to assist with restructuring debts to prevent bankruptcy or closure. A construction company may need sufficient bonding and insurance to qualify for bidding and award of millions of dollars to construct a large building. A sole proprietor jeweler may want to source out affordable prices for gems, silver, or gold to purchase and build up inventory that requires a small loan from a bank. A restaurant may need substantial financial capital, rehire employees, and build up their inventory to re-open their business, and many businesses may need assistance to package loan and representation dealing with a banker or supplier.”

Further, an entrepreneur needs guidance from an experienced business owner to advise and guide him/her through the startup phase and mentor them when challenges appear, according to Begay and Henderson.

“Two tangible assistances are usually offered at this stage – business plan and access to capital,” Begay added.

A service that Dineh Chamber has been doing to enhance local governance and community, is writing grant applications for local chapters to fund capital investments projects, commercial mixed use feasibility studies, facilitate supplier contacts, and Dineh Chamber members have presented projects at chapter meeting requesting approval for business development projects, according to Begay and Henderson.

“It is important to understand that every business must deal with other businesses, financial institutions, suppliers, delivery, inventory, pricing, insurance, marketing, advertisement, customer service, contracting, procurement, legal issues, community giving, and even to sell your business,” Begay said.

“These are typical challenges every small business owner runs into, and they must hire qualified and dedicated employees to grow the business,” Henderson added.

One highly significant outcome of the CARES funding was the discovery that there are more than 6,000 Navajo-owned business throughout the U.S.

“We understand many of them did not qualify for CARES small business assistance funding,” Begay said.

“With ARPA, another opportunity has presented itself to rebuild the national economy,” Begay and Henderson said. “With ARPA, the Navajo Nation can create jobs and produce an assortment of goods and services that are investments to hold at bay Covid-19 and at the same time an investment into the future.”