Former Delegate Arthur Tracy, Sr., Honored

By John Christian Hopkins

Navajo Nation President Jonathan Nez and Vice President Myron Lizer issued a proclamation on January 16, in honor and remembrance of former Navajo Nation Council Delegate Arthur E. Tracy, Sr.

Tracy passed away due to natural causes on Jan. 14, 2022. He was 80.

“On behalf of the Navajo Nation, we offer our thoughts

and prayers to the family and the Nazlini community for the loss of our Diné leader, Arthur Tracy, Sr. Throughout his lifetime, he was a devoted family man and public servant. We thank him and his family for their contributions and sacrifices to our Nation,” Nez said.

Tracy is Tódíchi’ii’nii (Bitter Water Clan) and born for Deeshchii’nii (Start of the Red Streak Clan). He was born on June 28, 1941 and was a lifelong resident of Nazlini, Ariz.

During his lifetime, Tracy served in many leadership roles including as a member of the Navajo Nation Council, Nazlini Chapter President and Chapter Manager, President of the Nazlini Senior Center Local Senior Citizens Council and as a board member for Nazlini Community School, Greyhills Academy, Sage Memorial Hospital and the Chinle health facility.

“May his family take comfort in knowing that he is no longer in pain and is now with God,” Nez added.

As a young man, Tracy was a rancher, heavy equipment operator and an educational aide at Nazlini Boarding School. He also served as a Peacemaker with the Chinle Judicial Court.

His family recalls that Tracy was a person of great faith who believed in God, the Native American Church, and Navajo traditions and culture. He was also a member of the White Eagle Gourd Dance Society, and Boy Scouts leader, and a loyal Dallas Cowboys fan.

“Mr. Tracy was truly a blessing to the Nazlini community and the entire Navajo Nation. His spirit lives on through the teachings, wisdom, and the legacy that he leaves behind for all of us,” Lizer said.

Tracy was the father of Navajo Nation Division of Natural Resources Executive Director, Dr. Rudy Shebala.

“I appreciate the strong leadership exemplified by Mr. Tracy. His advocacy for the Nazlini community helped to lay the groundwork for several ongoing and completed community projects that current leadership continues to work on,” said Delegate Kee Allen Begay, Jr., who represents Nazlini on the 24th Navajo Nation Council.

One primary project was N27, which was recently completed and now provides a safer route for many local residents, Begay added.

“I offer my condolences to the Tracy and Shebala family.” Begay said.

Tracy was preceded in death by his wife Vennie F. Tracy. Survivors include their children Dr. Rudy Shebala, Lorinda Ben, Alvin Shebala, Lamentino Shebala, Arthur Tracy, Jr., and Melinda Nakai, and 19 grandchildren, and 32 great-grandchildren.