Former DBack GM Loses Battle to Cancer

Family, friends and fans of the Arizona Diamondbacks joining the team today in mourning the loss of former Dback and Padres GM Kevin Towers, who lost his battle with thyroid cancer today at the age of 56. He was diagnosed with the rare form of cancer in Dec 2016. Towers pitched for eight seasons in the Padres system but never made it to the Majors. He became a scout in 1989, later named San Diego’s GM in 1995 where he remained until 2009. Towers became the General Manager for Arizona in 2010 and was replaced in 2014 by Tony La Russa as the new head of baseball operations and Dave Stewart was named Diamondbacks General Manager.