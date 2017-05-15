Forgotten Navajos in San Juan County?

Back in March, it was reported that San Juan County in Utah was undergoing a population boom.

In fact, the southern Utah county was deemed to have the fastest growing rate among all counties in the United States! San Juan County experienced a 7.5% growth rater increase over the past year and a lot of people attributed the growth to the scenic beauty of the area.

“People moving in are not coming for jobs or the economy,” said San Juan County Commissioner Phil Lyman, “but because it’s a beautiful spot with beautiful people.”

While the beauty of the area is undoubtedly beautiful, the scenery may not have the kind of pull most originally thought.

University of Utah demographers were puzzled about the U.S. census data declaring San Juan County the fastest growing in the nation and decided to look into it. The 2016 census found 1,200 people had moved into the county over the course of a year, representing the phenomenal 7.5% growth rate.

Those numbers could be deceptively inflated though, according to a theory from the demographers. Apparently Navajo residents, who were not previously counted, were included in this edition of the census.

The accuracy of the growth rate number could have big financial implications for San Juan County, the poorest of all Utah counties. A good chunk of federal money directed to counties is directly linked to population numbers.