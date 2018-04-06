Ford Recall

Ford is issuing two separate safety recalls to fix mechanical issues affecting control of the transmissions on certain 2017 and 2018 models. The automaker says it’s aware of one reported accident with an injury related to the the first and largest recall.

That safety recall affects nearly 350,000 pickups and SUVs from the 2018 model year to fix a potentially unseated gear shift cable locking clip that could leave the transmission in a gear state different from what the driver selects — meaning the vehicle could move even when placed in park, if the parking brake isn’t activated, with no warning message on the instrument panel or warning chime when the driver-side door is opened. The recall affects 2018 F-150, F-650 and F-750 trucks and 2018 Expeditions equipped with six- and 10-speed automatic transmissions.

Dealers will inspect the vehicles to ensure that the shift cable locking clip was properly installed and will secure the locking clip at no charge to the customer if it was not. The recall reference number is 18S10.

The affected vehicles are:

2018 Ford F-150 trucks built at Dearborn Assembly Plant between Jan. 5, 2017, and Feb. 16, 2018

2018 Ford F-150s built at Kansas City Assembly Plant between Jan. 25, 2017, and Feb. 16, 2018

2018 Ford Expedition SUVs built at the Kentucky Truck Plant from April 3, 2017, to Jan. 30, 2018

2018 Ford F-650 and F-750 medium-duty commercial trucks built at Ohio Assembly Plant between April 25, 2017, and March 9, 2018

The second recall targets 161 F-150s and Expeditions, Lincoln Navigators and Ford Mustangs equipped with 10R80 transmissions that may be missing a roll pin that attaches the park pawl rod guide clip to the transmission case. If missing, the 10-speed transmission over time could lose park function even when the instrument panel display and shifter show the vehicle is in park mode and without warning message or door chime. Ford says it knows of no injuries or accidents related to this problem.

Dealers will inspect recalled vehicles and make repairs free of charge. The reference number is 18S09.