For the Sand Devil Boys, Revenge on Window Rock is Sweet

Both Page High School Basketball Teams were Winners on Saturday!

For a beautiful day in Page, it was nice to see a huge crowd show-up at the Page High School gym Saturday afternoon. There were some Window Rock fans, too, but for those who came to cheer-in the Sand Devils, they all went home happy.

First, the Lady Sand Devils controlled their game from the get-go. They had a 29-17 halftime lead and finished the game ahead 59-38.

“Everything’s coming together, defensively,” girls’ Coach Ryan Whitehorse told Lake Powell Communications right after the game. “February is when we want to play our best basketball, and that’s what we’re doing right now.”

The girls were led in scoring by sophomore Miquedah Taliman with14-points (unofficially). Emma Yazzie had ten strong points for Page, and Torrance Begay added seven more.

The previous Saturday the girls had beat the Fighting Scouts in Window Rock 44-42.

But what about Coach Justin Smith’s guys? They lost the previous week on a last-second shot 46-43. According to Coach Smith, winning this time around 66-28 was sweet revenge indeed!

“I take plenty of satisfaction beating a team like that after they beat us,” said Coach Smith.

The coach was really pleased with how his guys handled the ball.

“Offensively, I believe we played really really really well, and it’s been coming” he added.

After the loss in Window Rock, Smith said the next day he watched film for four or five hours.

“Then we came to practice Monday and the boys were ready to work,” said the Coach. “We really didn’t make any adjustments, we just started to make better decisions when we had the ball, and we were being more aggressive with our passing.”

He believes the sky is the limit.

“We’re not even close to being as we can be,” he said. “If the boys will keep working, and us, as coaches keep working to get them better, I really believe that our goals are within reach.”

Sand Devil Boys’ Scoring (Official)

Robert Smith – 15

Jonah Holiday – 15

Stuart Sandall – 12

Ben Alvarez – 8

On Tuesday the girls and the boys will take-on visiting American Leadership Academy. The girls play at 5:30 and the boys at 7 PM.