For Some It’s Time to Change Our Clocks

November 04
06:35 2017
While for most residents of Arizona, the ending of Daylight Saving Time early Sunday will barely produce a yawn….if that…others will have to turn their clocks back one hour.

Residents on the Navajo Nation and in Utah will have to change their clocks at 2:00 A.M. Sunday as Daylight Saving Time comes to an abrupt halt.

Of course, the easy thing to do is to turn the clocks back before bed Saturday night. But then, don’t forget to turn the alarm off, otherwise you’ll be up again later. And if you don’t remember having already changed the clock, you might do it again. And then, if you still don’t turn off the alarm, you’ll be up again, feeling as if you’re in a Bill Murray movie.

If comments on social media are any indication, there may come a day soon when nobody has to change their clocks, and we can just keep sleeping.

 

