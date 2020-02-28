For Page America; This is B-I-G ! ! !

It all started with the Holiday Classic before Christmas. And now it comes down to the FINAL FOUR in Arizona. Not just for the girls’ team, headed by Coach Ryan Whitehorse. But the boys are going, too, headed by Coach Justin Smith.

This is the first time in PHS history (as far back as we can go) when both the girls and the boys are in the final four…AND…it could be the boys’ first-ever State Championship!! The girls are the current 2-time State Champions.

Oh yes, this is big!

On Friday Coach Smith thanked Lake Powell Communications for all of the coverage we’ve given the guys and the girls.

“I think the exposure has been great for the kids,” said Coach Smith. “It has been a great year so far and we are 2 steps away from our goal. Sabino is a good team and we are going to have to do our jobs to beat them.”



NEXT UP FOR THE PAGE SAND DEVILS

Friday, February 28

Arizona Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Phoenix, Arizona

Page Girls

Vs.

American Leadership Academy

(Gilbert North)

3:00 P.M.

Page Boys

Vs.

Sabino High School

7:30 P.M.

BTW – There is no school in Page on Friday!

If either or both Page teams win, they will play in the 3-A AIA Championship game Saturday; 6 PM for the girls and 8 PM for the guys!!

If you can’t be there, catch the games at 1340 AM …98.3 FM and 100.1 FM and streaming at networkonesports.com/kpge.

Go Sand Devils…and safe travels!!!

Featured Photo: With a police escort friends, family and fans see the teams off as they passed Big Lake Trading Post Thursday afternoon on their way to Phoenix.