For Our City – Page

October 01
12:25 2018
Bountiful Baskets volunteersFor Our City Page – is a coordinated effort to start a community conversation about how we can address problems, help others and transform our community. Join city leaders, faith based groups, non-profits, businesses and education groups along with other service minded partners to discuss the needs of our city and brainstorm ideas for projects that could benefit the community with these goals in mind. Community members with project ideas can step up and with the help of community partners turn their project ideas into a reality. Volunteers and service providers, community members and neighbors coming together to pinpoint community needs and identifying the best ways to partner and tackle those issues of concern with orchestrated efforts. Everyone wins!

Come by for the first breakfast and brainstorming meeting October 10th, 2018 from 9am to 11am at the Pera Club 445 Haul Rd – please RSVP by October 4th by email to rcrowther@pageaz.gov or by calling (928) 645-4210 – Come by and share your ideas and feedback about one time or ongoing projects such as neighborhood cleanups, painting projects, volunteer service to youth and family organizations.

There is no limit to the amount of good volunteers can do for others in our community! Join us!

