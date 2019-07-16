News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

For Our City Page Seeks Projects and Volunteers

For Our City Page Seeks Projects and Volunteers
July 16
07:16 2019
Print This Article

The nice volunteers working behind the scenes of For Our City Page taking applications from folks in the community who might need assistance in some realm of their residential upkeep- things that might be tough for them due to injury or illness or current disability-maybe it’s just too much for one person to handle for projects like cleaning up weeds, removing trash, painting the exterior of a home or making minor repairs, doing general yard work- sometimes we just need a helping hand.  For Our City Page bringing those hands together to make a difference in Page- for more information go to pageaz.gov.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2019 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.