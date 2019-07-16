For Our City Page Seeks Projects and Volunteers
July 16
The nice volunteers working behind the scenes of For Our City Page taking applications from folks in the community who might need assistance in some realm of their residential upkeep- things that might be tough for them due to injury or illness or current disability-maybe it’s just too much for one person to handle for projects like cleaning up weeds, removing trash, painting the exterior of a home or making minor repairs, doing general yard work- sometimes we just need a helping hand. For Our City Page bringing those hands together to make a difference in Page- for more information go to pageaz.gov.