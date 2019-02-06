Football in February
February 06
15:39 2019
Football fans who hate the time of the year they have to go without their Sunday NFL action and Monday Night Football may be excited to know this Sunday, one week from the NFL championship, they can watch the Alliance American Football (AAF) kick off its inaugural season.
The AAF consist of eight teams: Arizona Hotshots, Atlanta Legends, Birmingham Iron, Memphis Express, Orlando Apollos, Salt Lake Stallions, San Antonio Commanders, and San Diego Fleet.
Arizona Hotshots home games will be at Sun Devils Stadium.
Arizona Hotshots complete schedule
Rules:
- Teams will have 50 players on each roster, with some selected by a territorial draft.[12]The territory assigned to a team consists of at least five colleges plus designated professional teams, one CFL and four NFL teams, for those from Big Ten and the Big 12 conferences. Only one quarterback can be taken from their region.[20]
- Telecasts will feature no television timeouts and 60 percent fewer commercials, with the league aiming for an approximate real-time game length of 150 minutes, down from just over 180 in the NFL.[12][21]
- All teams must attempt two-point conversions after each touchdown; there will be no extra point kicks.[21]
- There will be no kickoffs; halves, odd overtime periods & all possessions will begin on each team’s own 25-yard line, the same as touchbacks inn the NFL and NCAA. In lieu of an onside kick, a team can keep possession of the ball by attempting a scrimmage play from their own 35-yard line and gaining at least 10 yards.[21][1]
- The play clock will run only 30 seconds, 10 seconds shorter than in the NFL.[21]
- Two coach’s challenges per team are the only replays; no challenges in the last two minutes of either half nor any overtime period, as they are automatic.[21]
- Outside organizations will handle head-safety protocols.[11]
- No games can end in ties, unlike the NFL.[