Football in February

Football fans who hate the time of the year they have to go without their Sunday NFL action and Monday Night Football may be excited to know this Sunday, one week from the NFL championship, they can watch the Alliance American Football (AAF) kick off its inaugural season.

The AAF consist of eight teams: Arizona Hotshots, Atlanta Legends, Birmingham Iron, Memphis Express, Orlando Apollos, Salt Lake Stallions, San Antonio Commanders, and San Diego Fleet.

Arizona Hotshots home games will be at Sun Devils Stadium.

Arizona Hotshots complete schedule

Arizona Hotshots 2019 roster

Rules: