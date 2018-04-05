Food Vendors Say No to HB 2371

Arizona food cart vendors are up in arms about a new bill that will stop them in their tracks.

Vendors asking state lawmakers to vote no on HB 2371, saying to pass the bill would allow cities to prohibit mobile food vendors from working residential areas, in other words say goodbye to your ice cream man and the local tamale lady. They have been circulating a petition for supporters to sign on the web, read that here.

Read the actual bill so you can read over it and decide for yourself.