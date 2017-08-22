Food Lover’s Paradise

Portable restaurants….say what?

The city of Flagstaff will be holding its first ever food truck festival this Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The event is free to enter and vendors will have samples available for a minimal price.

There will apparently be 20 different food trucks. The food will range from pastries to barbeque, as well as other intriguing options.

The festival is being organized by the Flagstaff parks and recreation department, and according to the event’s Facebook page at least 4,500 guests are expected.

Food trucks aren’t the only highlight to the day as the event will take place in downtown Flagstaff, which is a hub for activity at 7000 feet, including art galleries, theaters and live concert venues and breweries.

So if you’re looking to get away for a few hours head down to Flagstaff and mingle among the trees and enjoy multitudes of foods.

For more information visit The Flagstaff Food Truck Festival Facebook page or contact Flagstaff Parks and recreation.