Food Handler’s Training- Chinle Service Area

If you or someone you know might be interested in getting work in food service there’s going to be a food handler’s training class tomorrow in Many Farms through the Dept of Health Chinle Service area- it starts at 10:00am, the class will be taught in English so bring an interpreter if you need one. Children must be 12 years or older to attend class. Information: 928-781-3605 or 928-871-6349.

2018 Classes for CHINLE SERVICE AREA– Many Farms Chapter House, Pinon Chapter House,

Round Rock Chapter House, Tsaile Dineh College, etc

Estimated time: About 2 hrs for training & more time for testing, grading & processing blue and pink cards, etc.

February 8, 2018 Thursday 10:00AM Many Farms Chapter House

March 1, 2018 Tuesday 10:00AM Round Rock Chapter House

April 5, 2018 Tuesday 10:00AM * Tsaile Dineh College

May 10, 2018 Tuesday 10:00AM * Pinon Chapter House

June 7, 2018 Tuesday 10:00AM * Tsaile Dineh College

July 12 , 2018 Monday 10:00AM * Pinon Chapter House

August 9, 2018 Tuesday 8:30AM * Chinle High School (Gymnasium)

September 13, 2018 Tuesday 10:00AM * Forrest Lake Chapter House (928) 677-3252

October 18, 2018 Tuesday 10:00AM * Round Rock Chapter House

November 8, 2018 Monday 10:00AM Chinle Junction Restaurant Banquet Room

December 6, 2018 Tuesday 10:00AM Many Farms Chapter House

*Denote: Daylight Saving Time

Classes will be conducted in English language, please bring an interpreter if needed.

If you have any questions, please contact 928-871-6349,7940.

To receive a Food Safety Training Card

(blue card), one must pass the written test. Children must be 12 years old or older to take class. By

passing the written test, you may apply for the pink card (itinerant food permit- no separate test required

for pink card). Pink card is $5.00 for 6 months. Payment in the form of money order PAYABLE TO THE

NAVAJO NATION is required (no cash).

Pink card and blue card allows a person to sell food or distribute food for free to the public. Pink card can be renewed before or after class. Challenge test may

be taken about 55 minutes before start of class (if time permits). Please be on time-doors will be closed. No outside food to come into restaurant.

For more information call:

Many Farms Chapter House (928) 781-3605

Pinon Chapter House (928) 725-3710

Round Rock Chapter House (928) 787-2510

Tsaile Dine College Student Union (928) 724-6744

Chinle Junction Restaurant (928) 674-5288

Chinle-Apache County District 1 (928) 674-5664

Chinle High School Culinary Arts (928) 674-9540

For more information visit the Navajo Department of Health website at

http://www.nndoh.org/oeh.html

(One pink card per food stand, owner or manager) of food stand must have pink and blue cards. All

helper(s) 12 and older must have_ blue card(s).