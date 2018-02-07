Food Handler’s Training- Chinle Service Area
If you or someone you know might be interested in getting work in food service there’s going to be a food handler’s training class tomorrow in Many Farms through the Dept of Health Chinle Service area- it starts at 10:00am, the class will be taught in English so bring an interpreter if you need one. Children must be 12 years or older to attend class. Information: 928-781-3605 or 928-871-6349.
2018 Classes for CHINLE SERVICE AREA– Many Farms Chapter House, Pinon Chapter House,
Round Rock Chapter House, Tsaile Dineh College, etc
Estimated time: About 2 hrs for training & more time for testing, grading & processing blue and pink cards, etc.
- February 8, 2018 Thursday 10:00AM Many Farms Chapter House
- March 1, 2018 Tuesday 10:00AM Round Rock Chapter House
- April 5, 2018 Tuesday 10:00AM * Tsaile Dineh College
- May 10, 2018 Tuesday 10:00AM * Pinon Chapter House
- June 7, 2018 Tuesday 10:00AM * Tsaile Dineh College
- July 12 , 2018 Monday 10:00AM * Pinon Chapter House
- August 9, 2018 Tuesday 8:30AM * Chinle High School (Gymnasium)
- September 13, 2018 Tuesday 10:00AM * Forrest Lake Chapter House (928) 677-3252
- October 18, 2018 Tuesday 10:00AM * Round Rock Chapter House
- November 8, 2018 Monday 10:00AM Chinle Junction Restaurant Banquet Room
- December 6, 2018 Tuesday 10:00AM Many Farms Chapter House
*Denote: Daylight Saving Time
Classes will be conducted in English language, please bring an interpreter if needed.
If you have any questions, please contact 928-871-6349,7940.
To receive a Food Safety Training Card
(blue card), one must pass the written test. Children must be 12 years old or older to take class. By
passing the written test, you may apply for the pink card (itinerant food permit- no separate test required
for pink card). Pink card is $5.00 for 6 months. Payment in the form of money order PAYABLE TO THE
NAVAJO NATION is required (no cash).
Pink card and blue card allows a person to sell food or distribute food for free to the public. Pink card can be renewed before or after class. Challenge test may
be taken about 55 minutes before start of class (if time permits). Please be on time-doors will be closed. No outside food to come into restaurant.
For more information call:
Many Farms Chapter House (928) 781-3605
Pinon Chapter House (928) 725-3710
Round Rock Chapter House (928) 787-2510
Tsaile Dine College Student Union (928) 724-6744
Chinle Junction Restaurant (928) 674-5288
Chinle-Apache County District 1 (928) 674-5664
Chinle High School Culinary Arts (928) 674-9540
For more information visit the Navajo Department of Health website at
http://www.nndoh.org/oeh.html
(One pink card per food stand, owner or manager) of food stand must have pink and blue cards. All
helper(s) 12 and older must have_ blue card(s).