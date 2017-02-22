Flu Season Isn’t Quite Over Yet

Spring may be right around the corner, but that doesn’t mean flu season is resting on its laurels.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, flu activity can occur as late as May. The CDC recommends flu vaccination efforts continue through the end of flu season and the Coconino County Public Health Services District is doing their part to continue those efforts.

“Because flu activity can continue well into the spring, it’s not too late to protect yourself from illness by getting a flu shot,” said CCPHSD Chief Health Officer Marie Peoples. “A yearly flu vaccination is the first and most important step in protecting against flu viruses.”

It is strongly recommended that everyone 6 months old and over get a flu shot each year.

Flu symptoms include fever, chills, muscle aches, cough, congestion, runny nose, headaches and fatigue. Complications of flu can include bacterial pneumonia, ear infections, sinus infections, dehydration and worsening of chronic medical conditions, such as congestive heart failure, asthma, or diabetes and can cause death.

For those who still need to be vaccinated, the county is holding free flu vaccination clinics on Friday and Saturday at the CCPHSD Clinic in Flagstaff. The free flu vaccination clinics will be held on Friday, Feb. 24 from 8 am – 12 pm and 1 pm – 5 pm and Saturday, Feb. 25 from 9 am to 1 pm. The clinic is located at 2625 N. King St., Flagstaff. Appointments are available by calling 928-679-7222 or toll-free at 1-877-679-7272. Walk-ins are also welcome.

In addition to getting a seasonal flu shot, good health habits will help you stay well. These simple actions can stop the spread of germs and help protect you and others from getting sick:

• Wash your hands frequently during the flu season.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose or mouth.

• Avoid contact with people who are sick.

• Cover your mouth with your upper sleeve or with a tissue when coughing or sneezing.

• Don’t share eating utensils, cups, and straws.

• Stay home when you are sick.