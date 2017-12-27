Flu Bug Widespread Early in Arizona

If you spent the holidays feeling under the weather with a flu bug- don’t worry you weren’t alone- according to the Arizona Dept of Health Services our state currently experiencing widespread flu, confirming cases in most every community across the state with CDC figures showing this year’s flu season up more than 700% from last year here in Arizona. Typically we don’t see the flu season kick into high gear this early. DHS officials say the season usually hits later in Jan, Feb and March. State health officials reminding us it’s not too late to get a flu shot and to get in the habit of washing hands and eating healthy as your best line of defense to keep the flu bug away this season.

To locate a flu shot clinic near you, visit 2-1-1 Arizona or call 211 within Arizona or toll free 1-877-211-8661 from anywhere.

For more information about Arizona influenza visit the ADHS website.