Flooding Alerts For Northern AZ

Not a good day to take off on a hike in the canyons- Hurricane Rosa making landfall in California and now bringing tropical storm conditions into Arizona Monday.
Flash flood warnings in place through late Tuesday night for portions of Northern Arizona including the Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim and Eastern Mogollon Rim – specifically including the cities of Page, Fredonia, Jacob Lake, Lees Ferry, Flagstaff, Williams and more.
For up to the minute weather click here. We might see considerable wind with this storm blowing through Page area so be sure you bring in your pets, tie your lawn furniture down to be on the safe side.