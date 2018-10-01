Flooding Alerts For Northern AZ

Not a good day to take off on a hike in the canyons- Hurricane Rosa making landfall in California and now bringing tropical storm conditions into Arizona Monday.

Flash flood warnings in place through late Tuesday night for portions of Northern Arizona including the Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim and Eastern Mogollon Rim – specifically including the cities of Page, Fredonia, Jacob Lake, Lees Ferry, Flagstaff, Williams and more.

For up to the minute weather click here. We might see considerable wind with this storm blowing through Page area so be sure you bring in your pets, tie your lawn furniture down to be on the safe side.

For more information click here.

Tips:

NEVER drive through flooded roadways. STOP! Turn Around Don’t Drown.

• Vehicles can be swept away by less than 2 feet of water.

• The roadbed may be washed out.

• You can lose control of your vehicle in only a few inches of water.

• Do not drive around a barricade. Turn around and go another way!

• Other tips – BEFORE A FLOOD TIPS

To prepare for a flood, you should:

• Build an emergency kit and make a family communications plan. http://www.ready.gov/make-a-plan

• Elevate the furnace, water heater and electric panel in your home if you live in an area that has a high flood risk.

• Consider installing “check valves” to prevent flood water from backing up into the drains of your home.