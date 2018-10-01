News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Flooding Alerts For Northern AZ

Flooding Alerts For Northern AZ
October 01
06:24 2018
Print This Article
Navajo Nation Flooding

watch for flooding

Not a good day to take off on a hike in the canyons- Hurricane Rosa making landfall in California and now bringing tropical storm conditions into Arizona Monday.

Flash flood warnings in place through late Tuesday night for portions of Northern Arizona including the Kaibab Plateau, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim and Eastern Mogollon Rim – specifically including the cities of Page, Fredonia, Jacob Lake, Lees Ferry, Flagstaff, Williams and more.

For up to the minute weather click here.  We might see considerable wind with this storm blowing through Page area so be sure you bring in your pets, tie your lawn furniture down to be on the safe side.

For more information click here.

Tips:

NEVER drive through flooded roadways. STOP! Turn Around Don’t Drown.

• Vehicles can be swept away by less than 2 feet of water.

• The roadbed may be washed out.

• You can lose control of your vehicle in only a few inches of water.

• Do not drive around a barricade. Turn around and go another way!

• Other tips – BEFORE A FLOOD TIPS

To prepare for a flood, you should:

• Build an emergency kit and make a family communications plan. http://www.ready.gov/make-a-plan

• Elevate the furnace, water heater and electric panel in your home if you live in an area that has a high flood risk.

• Consider installing “check valves” to prevent flood water from backing up into the drains of your home.

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

Nominate A Hero

NEWS ARCHIVES

Lake Powell Life News

LAKE POWELL LIFE provides news for Lake Powell, Page, and surrounding areas. For more information, view our Visitors Guide and Business Directory.

Advertise on LakePowellLife.com
Call Janet at 928-645-8181 or send an email to janet@kxaz.com.

Facebook

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.