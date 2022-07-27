Flash Flood Watch for Northern Arizona, Through Friday

A Flash Flood watch for Northern Arizona, which has been in effect for the past handful of days, has been extended through 5am Friday.

This means that until that time, there will be area thunderstorms and some heavy rain that could lead to flash flooding.

Chances for showers and thunderstorms remain high throughout the week and carry on into the weekend and early next week, where there is still a minor chance of thunderstorms and flash flooding through at least Tuesday.

There could also be dangerous lightning activity and strong, gusty, erratic winds up to 45mph.

Those planning on enjoying outdoor activities are reminded to check weather conditions and pay close attention, especially near washes, flood channels, low water crossings, and slot canyons, all of which can experience rapid and significant flash flooding.

For more details, you can visit weather.gov/safety/flood.