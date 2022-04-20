Flagstaff Tunnel Fire Information and Updates

Note: This page will be updated as new information is available, with the newest information at the top of the page. Official updates and several resources can be found at https://www.coconino.az.gov/2894/Tunnel-Fire.

4/21/22: The ongoing Tunnel Fire just northeast of Flagstaff is still growing. As of last report, the fire encompassed 20,511 acres. Reports from the U.S. Forest Service say that crews are continuing to focus on key areas in order to keep the fire from moving up steep slopes and protect structures. Currently there are 179 firefighters on scene, along with four 20-person hand crews, four dozers, 21 engines, one air attack plane, and 3 helicopters. US Highway 89 remains closed; the latest from Coconino County Sheriff’s Office says it is closed from Silversaddle Road to Antelope Hills until further notice.

——————–

4/19/22 10am: According to information from inciweb.nwcg.gov, the Tunnel Fire has grown to 16,625 acres. Officials are warning that the fire is rapidly moving in a northeasterly direction.

There will be a community briefing open to the public at 5:30 p.m. today at Sinagua Middle School addressing the Tunnel Fire. This will be streamed and we will release the link when it becomes available.

The address for Sinagua Middle School is: 3950 E Butler Ave in Flagstaff.

——————-

4/19/22 5am: The ongoing Tunnel Fire, located 14 miles northeast of Flagstaff started on Sunday, April 17th and has spread to over 6,000 acres due to the extremely high winds in the area. The Coconino County Sheriff’s Office has evacuated several communities in the fire area. As of last report, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office estimates about 25 structures have been lost to the fire, with more than 250 structures threatened. The Coconino County Board of Supervisors have declared a State of Emergency due to the impacts of the fire. Additionally, U.S. Highway 89 is closed between mileposts 425 – 435, so motorists traveling to and from Flagstaff will need to find an alternate route. As of Tuesday evening, the fire was 0% contained.