Flagstaff Hiker Searches for Pizza, Finds Hypothermia

On Tuesday, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue Unit responded to a report of a hypothermic adult male hiker on top of Mt. Elden searching for pizza.

What started as a day hike with a side quest to win free pizza nearly turned into a death sentence for a 30-year-old Flagstaff resident. The hiker was trying to make it to the top of Mt. Elden by a certain time in order to win free pizza from a local restaurant. The hungry hiker either didn’t check the forecast, or simply disregarded it, because he set out on his trek wearing only shorts and light clothing.

Approximately 3-5 inches of snow were on the ground at the time of the hike.

Luckily, the Elden Lookout Tower was staffed and the lookout at the tower was asked to look for the hiker. Once located, the hiker was assisted to shelter while waiting for search and rescue to arrive.

By the time search and rescue arrived, the hiker was warming up at the lookout tower and his condition was improving. Ultimately the hiker received a ride home from friends who had also responded to assist.

Spring weather in Northern Arizona can change rapidly. Hikers should familiarize themselves with the weather forecast prior to setting out for a hike. Hikers should also carry the “Ten Essentials” which include water, food, extra warm clothing, navigation equipment, headlamp/flashlight, first aid kit, shelter material (space blanket or large leaf bag), fire starting kit, pocket knife/multi-tool, and signaling equipment (whistle and mirror).

Carrying a cell phone is also a good idea although there are still locations in Coconino County that do not have cellular service.

Hikers should always leave a detailed itinerary for their hike with a trusted person in case they do not return as expected.