Flagstaff DPS Dispatch Center to Close

The Arizona Dept of Public Safety has three dispatch centers in the state, now one of those will be closing down.

DPS decided last month to close the dispatch center in Flagstaff. DPS spokesman Bart Graves told reporters that the center is budgeted for 29 employees but there are currently only 15 employees working there.

The Northern Communication Center covers calls not only from Coconino County but also Yavapai, Mohave, Navajo, Apache and Gila counties as well as parts of the Hopi and White Mountain Apache reservations. The fifteen dispatchers from that center will be relocated to the Central Dispatch in Phoenix through which all calls will be routed once the center closes, that date yet to be determined.