Flagstaff Considers Anti-Wall Resolution
Flagstaff City Council voting on a resolution today that states they are against the proposed wall President Trump wants to build along the border with Mexico. The resolution contains a clause that the Mayor and City Council will not procure services from any companies that are involved with the creation or maintenance of the wall. In response, general contractors wrote the City Council alleging the language of the proposal blacklists contractors.
At the council’s last meeting January 2nd, council members Charlie Odegaard and Scott Overton indicated they were opposed to moving the resolution forward. If the council agrees to adopt the resolution, Flagstaff will join several other cities who have adopted similar resolutions, including Tucson and San Diego.