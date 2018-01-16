News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Flagstaff Considers Anti-Wall Resolution

Flagstaff Considers Anti-Wall Resolution
January 16
09:29 2018
Print This Article

Flagstaff City Council voting on a resolution today that states they are against the proposed wall President Trump wants to build along the border with Mexico. The resolution contains a clause that the Mayor and City Council will not procure services from any companies that are involved with the creation or maintenance of the wall. In response, general contractors wrote the City Council alleging the language of the proposal blacklists contractors.

At the council’s last meeting January 2nd, council members Charlie Odegaard and Scott Overton indicated they were opposed to moving the resolution forward.  If the council agrees to adopt the resolution, Flagstaff will join several other cities who have adopted similar resolutions, including Tucson and San Diego.

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.