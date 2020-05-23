News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Flags in Arizona at Half-Staff in Honor of Memorial Day

May 23
11:47 2020
PHOENIX — In recognition of Memorial Day, Governor Ducey released the following statement:

“On Memorial Day, we remember the men and women who laid down their lives to defend and serve our country.

“Since our nation’s founding, more than one million Americans have made the ultimate sacrifice.

“As President Reagan said, ‘Their lives remind us that freedom is not bought cheaply. It has a cost; it imposes a burden.’

“May we honor their sacrifices by fiercely guarding the liberties for which they gave their lives.

“To America’s fallen heroes and the loved ones who mourn them, we owe an eternal debt of gratitude. May God watch over them, and all who continue to serve to keep our nation free.

“I wish all Arizonans a meaningful and safe Memorial Day. To recognize all who have died for our country, I’ve ordered all state flags be lowered to half-staff from sunrise until noon on Monday, May 25, 2020. I invite all Arizonans to join in this tribute.”

