Five Days Honoring Late Senator John McCain

KANAB, UTAH - Endurance Events USA is pleased to announce the seventh edition of the Grand to Grand Ultra, which will take place from September 23 through September 29, 2018. This unique event is a 6-stage, 7-day, self-supported footrace. It will be held in the states of Utah and Arizona in the USA, covering a cumulative distance of approximately 170 MILES (273 KM). THE 170 MILE COURSE ROUTE begins at the awe-inspiring north rim of the GRAND CANYON, one of the SEVEN NATURAL WONDERS OF THE WORLD, and finishes on the summit of the GRAND STAIRCASE, one of the world's most iconic geological formations. The course takes participants through a desert landscape of sand dunes, red rock canyons, buttes, mesas and hoodoos. Participants will navigate through compelling slot canyons and climb more than 18,000 feet over the course of the race. They will experience the remotest part of continental America in the way of the earliest settlers, Navajo and Paiute Indian tribes. THE FIELD OF PARTICIPANTS FROM ALL OVER THE WORLD will come together for this challenging test of survival in harsh desert conditions, assuming the responsibility of carrying their own backpacks containing food, sleeping bag, mat and other mandatory equipment for the week. Whilst pre-qualification is not required, participants will need to prepare for this grueling weeklong race through endurance training and informed selection of gear and nutrition. Participants can elect to compete as individuals or teams. Participants are expected to possess basic outdoor survival skills such as familiarity with outdoor gear and backpacking. However, they are not required to possess any technical navigational or climbing skills to take part in the event. 138 entrants from 25 countries are expected to start. THE EVENT IS PROUD TO SUPPORT FOUR CHARITIES: BEST FRIENDS ANIMAL SOCIETY, KANE COUNTY CHILDREN’S JUSTICE CENTER, KANE COUNTY ASSISTANCE PROGRAM AND IMPOSSIBLE2POSSIBLE. Competitors are also raising funds for over 30 different charities. The event is sponsored by the Kane County Office of Tourism. REGISTRATION IS NOW OPEN FOR 2019. Advance registration is required, and early registration is strongly recommended for this event given the quotas for different countries. Please visit the event website at www.g2gultra.com for more information and complete registration details. Please follow the event on Facebook https://www.facebook.com/g2gultra and also on Twitter http://twitter.com/g2gultra For information regarding registration, sponsorship, or other event-related questions, please contact Colin Geddes at info@g2gultra.com ABOUT GRAND TO GRAND ULTRA The Grand to Grand Ultra is considered to be one of the world's most iconic multi-stage ultra-marathons and has attracted competitors from more than 50 countries worldwide since the first edition in 2012. It was the unique opportunity to hold a world-class event that would stretch from the Grand Canyon, one of the Seven Natural Wonders of the World, to the relatively unknown but equally geologically iconic Grand Staircase, that settled the location of North America's premier self-supported stage race. ABOUT KANAB Kanab is the gateway to three national parks, five national monuments, a renowned National Recreational Area, two state parks, two national forests and unlimited outdoor adventures. In every direction, there are breath-taking views; the unique vistas of The Grand Canyon to the South, Zion National Park to the West, Bryce Canyon National Park to the North and Lake Powell/Glen Canyon to the East. For more information on visiting Kanab and the surrounding areas, please visit www.visitsouthernutah.com [ Brynne Sloan, Account Manager, Public Relations (o): 801.519.8880 | (m): 801.598.4776 | lovecomm.net _Branding. Advertising. Digital. Media. Public Relations._ 546 South 200 West | Salt Lake City, Utah 84101 [...]