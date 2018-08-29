Five Days Honoring Late Senator John McCain
The late Senator John McCain being honored through the week; today he lies in state at the Arizona State Capitol in Phoenix. A private formal ceremony will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday in the State Rotunda where the public is welcome to come and pay their respects beginning at 2:00 p.m.. Thursday, a memorial service to celebrate the life of Senator McCain will be held at the North Phoenix Baptist Church at 10:00 a.m. It is there, where family and friends will pay tribute to McCain including former Vice President and dear friend Joe Biden will be among those speaking.
Friday the late Senator will lie in state in the U.S. Capitol Rotunda in Washington DC, an honor that’s only been bestowed upon the most respected of citizens. The formal ceremony to be held with McCain’s family, colleagues and staff after which the public will be allowed visitation.
Saturday, a procession from the nation’s capitol passing the Vietnam War Memorial making its way to the Washington National Cathedral, where the memorial service will be held beginning at 10:00 a.m. (7:00 a.m. Arizona time). Former Presidents Barack Obama and George W. Bush will deliver eulogies.
On Sunday the late Senator will finally be laid to rest at the U.S. Naval Academy Cemetery in Annapolis, Maryland.