Fishin’ in the Dark Wellness Fair
June 03
13:42 2019
Free! Fishin’ In the Dark Wellness Fair – Monday, June 17th 4-8pm – @ John C. Page Memorial Park – Page, AZ Event with a bbq, music, wellness booths, and all things fishing. Start your summer off right with the best tips to stay safe at the lake, on hikes, and at home.
Hosted by the Community Wellness Collaboration! A collaboration of all wellness organizations serving the Lake Powell Community and surrounding areas. Banner Page Hospital, Canyonlands Healthcare and Encompass Health Services.
