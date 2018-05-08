Fish Starving Below Dam

Fish who inhabit the Colorado River below Glen Canyon Dam are starving.

The U.S. Geological Survey blames a shortage of insects. They have virtually disappeared at Lees Ferry.

Fish, birds, and bats depend on an insect population to survive.

Insect eggs attach to hard surfaces, like rocks and wood. But the artificial tides created by water flow fluctuations often expose the eggs, which then dry out and die if they’re not re-covered by water within an hour.

Trout in the river are smaller and skinnier than usual.