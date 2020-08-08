First Things First Honors Champion for Young Children in Page

PAGE (June, 2020) – First Things First recognizes Amanda Clark as the 2020 First Things First Coconino Region Champion for Young Children.

The award is given to local champions who actively volunteer their time to raise public awareness of the importance of early childhood development and health. Champions spend a significant amount of time volunteering with FTF and building public awareness about the importance of early childhood issues.

Clark who lives in Page, has volunteered with First Things First to raise awareness of the importance of early childhood education in the community. She was recently recognized at the May FTF Coconino Regional Council meeting.

“I feel that early childhood development and health is important to help prepare children for kindergarten and beyond,” Clark said, reflecting on why she works so hard for young children. “It helps to keep them out of poverty and to deal with life.”

As a Registered Medical Assistant at Lake Powell Medical Center, she has trained 10 medical assistants between Canyonlands Medical Center and Lake Powell Medical Center and Urgent Care to share the about the importance of early childhood. This ensures that all the parents and caregivers receiving services at these facilities are getting the message that quality early childhood experiences make a difference in preparing babies, toddlers and preschoolers for success in school and life.

Clark has also aided in efforts in Diné language revitalization in her area by distributing age-appropriate bilingual books in Diné and English to families of young children. Many families in Page are Diné, and we know that an important element of language revitalization is making sure that happens in the homes of children before they enter kindergarten.

For more information about Clark and the Coconino Regional Partnership Council please visit:

http://www.firstthingsfirst.org/regions/find-your-region and click on Coconino.

About First Things First –First Things First is a voter-created, statewide organization that funds early learning, family support and children’s preventive health services to help kids be successful once they enter kindergarten. Decisions about how those funds are spent are made by local councils staffed by community volunteers. To learn more, visit FirstThingsFirst.org.