First Attorney Advertising Services in County Detention Facility

First Attorney Advertising Services in County Detention Facility
February 17
13:26 2017
Commander Figueroa showing Attorney Advertising Program

In 2015, the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office started allowing advertising in their detention lobby to raise money for programs that enhance inmate welfare. Last year, the cost of having the legal advertisements was reduced in the hopes of incentivize local attorneys to advertise. Recently, the first advertisement went up on the detention center wall.

The Kaiser Law Group out of Flagstaff became the first to take advantage of the program contributing to the Inmate Welfare Fund. They will have a 14” x 11” space in the detention lobby with a color poster and acrylic display frame that also holds business cards.

The Sheriff’s Office believes that allowing advertising in our jail lobby can help connect many people coming into the lobby with legal assistance.

All moneys generated from renting an advertisement space will go to the Inmate Welfare Fund which supports important programs such as Exodus (our in-custody drug and alcohol

