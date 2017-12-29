Fireworks Restrictions and Safety

While it is legal to purchase fireworks in the Page area, it is not legal to possess or explode those fireworks in all places.

The fireworks restrictions depend on whether you are inside Page City limits, outside City limits, or inside the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and it can be confusing. Be sure of your location and what rules apply to you. The rules are clearest inside the Glen Canyon National Recreation Area where the possession of fireworks is not allowed, let alone the exploding of fireworks.

Fireworks and boats filled with gasoline are just not a good combination.

Fireworks possession and use is allowed in the city limits of Page, though the Page Police Department urges caution.

Remember, fireworks can be dangerous causing serious burns and eye injuries. Page Police encourages everyone to practice safety around fireworks.

A few tips to remember: