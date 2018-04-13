Kaibab Firewood Permits

Kaibab National Forest to offer Tusayan Ranger District firewood permits in Tuba City and Cameron

The Kaibab National Forest will issue free-use, paid personal-use and ceremonial firewood permits for the Tusayan Ranger District at the following locations in Tuba City and Cameron over the coming months:

April 20 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Tuba City Flea Market

May 5 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Location signs to be posted at Cameron Chapter House

May 18 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Tuba City Flea Market

June 2 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Location signs to be posted at Cameron Chapter House

Aug. 17 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Tuba City Flea Market

Sept. 21 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Tuba City Flea Market

Oct. 12 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Cameron Community Celebration

Oct. 19 – 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. DST – Tuba City Flea Market

A permit must be acquired by anyone harvesting any firewood on the Kaibab National Forest, except for the small amounts used in a campfire and gathered at the campfire site. The 2018 firewood cutting season runs from April 16 to Dec. 31 for the Tusayan Ranger District.

The minimum cost for a paid, personal-use firewood permit is $20, which is good for 10 cords of wood. A maximum of 20 cords of wood is available per individual for $40. For free-use permits, a maximum of 10 cords is available per individual. For ceremonial permits, two cords are available per individual with proper identification.

Besides the Tuba City and Cameron opportunities, permits are also available during firewood season at the following Kaibab National Forest locations:

Williams Ranger District – 742 S. Clover Road, Williams; (928) 635-5600

Tusayan Ranger District – 176 Lincoln Log Loop, Grand Canyon; (928) 638-2443

North Kaibab Ranger District – 430 S. Main St., Fredonia; (928) 643-7395

It is important that a permit be acquired even for free-use areas because by tracking public demand for the various kinds of permits, the amount of wood removed, and other factors, forest managers are better able to plan for the future needs of firewood collectors and provide greater opportunities for accessing these important resources. Firewood from the Kaibab National Forest is frequently used by local community and tribal members for home heating, cooking and other critical purposes.

All permits issued by the Kaibab National Forest will include a map and detailed cutting regulations as well as load tags, which must be physically attached to each ¼ cord of firewood and visible from the rear of the vehicle. The goal of this load tagging system is to ensure accountability for the amount of wood removed from the forest and to inform planning for future firewood cutting areas to meet public need and forest restoration objectives.

The removal of firewood is permitted only from National Forest lands on the district for which the permit is issued. Firewood cutters are reminded to take note of property boundaries and cut only on National Forest lands.

Firewood cutters should be aware that chainsaws can throw sparks and ignite grasses and brush. Always carry a shovel and a fire extinguisher or water in case of a fire start. Additionally, all chainsaws must be equipped with a stainless steel spark arrestor screen.

Given the dry winter, it is likely that fire restrictions will be implemented on the Kaibab National Forest during 2018. Visitors can help prevent unwanted-human caused wildfires by always being aware of current conditions and staying abreast of any fire restrictions or forest closures that may be in effect.

Detailed firewood cutting information and maps will be updated throughout the firewood season on the Kaibab National Forest website at www.bit.ly/KNFfuelwood.

Members of the public can find additional information on the Kaibab National Forest, including any fire restrictions or forest closures that may be in effect, through the following sources: