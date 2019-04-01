Firefighters Find Faulty Wiring as Cause of Smoke

On Sunday, March 31st, 2019 at 1701 hours Page Fire Department Units, Engine 10 (E-10) and Medic 10 responded to Glen Canyon Dr for the report of a residence filled with smoke.

Upon arrival, the crew found a double-wide trailer with no visible smoke or flames. The Captain met with the reporting party who stated that when she returned home, she found the house filled with smoke and called 911 but was unable to locate the source. E-10 crew entered the structure and was unable to locate the source using a thermal imaging camera. An exterior crew pulled some skirting off the bottom of the structure and found evidence of charred wood and ash. The interior Crew then cut a hole in the floor over the charred area and exposed a faulty electrical wire to

be the cause of the smoke.

Page Fire Department extinguished the remainder of the hot spots, removed all charred flooring and insulation, and contacted PUE to pull the power meter. All units returned to service at 1814 hours.