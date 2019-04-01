News for Page Lake Powell Arizona

Lake Powell Life News

Back To Homepage
 Breaking News
  

Firefighters Find Faulty Wiring as Cause of Smoke

Firefighters Find Faulty Wiring as Cause of Smoke
April 01
09:52 2019
Print This Article

On Sunday, March 31st, 2019 at 1701 hours Page Fire Department Units, Engine 10 (E-10) and Medic 10 responded to Glen Canyon Dr for the report of a residence filled with smoke.

Upon arrival, the crew found a double-wide trailer with no visible smoke or flames. The Captain met with the reporting party who stated that when she returned home, she found the house filled with smoke and called 911 but was unable to locate the source. E-10 crew entered the structure and was unable to locate the source using a thermal imaging camera. An exterior crew pulled some skirting off the bottom of the structure and found evidence of charred wood and ash. The interior Crew then cut a hole in the floor over the charred area and exposed a faulty electrical wire to
be the cause of the smoke.

Page Fire Department extinguished the remainder of the hot spots, removed all charred flooring and insulation, and contacted PUE to pull the power meter. All units returned to service at 1814 hours.

 

Current Articles

Scroll Back To Top

NEWS ARCHIVE

Recent News

© 2015 Copyright LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS. All Rights reserved.
Designed by LAKE POWELL COMMUNICATIONS

Loading..

Close Window

Loading, Please Wait!

This may take a second or two.