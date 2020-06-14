Fire Weather & Wind Continues Through Tuesday (See Maps)
June 14
07:48 2020
National Weather Service: Be Aware Fire Danger Continues!
(Click on images to enlarge)
Critical fire weather continues to be the main concern through Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning for portions of east central Arizona this afternoon. In addition, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of northern Arizona for Tuesday as wind speeds increase again. Please see the attached graphics for details.
Key Points:
- A Red Flag Warning: has been issued for portions of east central Arizona for this afternoon.
- A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of northern Arizona for Tuesday
- Isolated thunderstorms over southern Apache County Monday and Tuesday afternoons
Featured Photo: AccuWeather