Fire Weather & Wind Continues Through Tuesday (See Maps)

June 14
07:48 2020
National Weather Service: Be Aware Fire Danger Continues!
(Click on images to enlarge)

Sunday’s Red Flag Warning

Critical fire weather continues to be the main concern through Tuesday. The Fire Weather Watch has been upgraded to a Red Flag Warning for portions of east central Arizona this afternoon. In addition, a Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of northern Arizona for Tuesday as wind speeds increase again. Please see the attached graphics for details.

Key Points:

  • A Red Flag Warning: has been issued for portions of east central Arizona for this afternoon.
  •  A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for much of northern Arizona for Tuesday
  •  Isolated thunderstorms over southern Apache County Monday and Tuesday afternoons

 

 

Featured Photo: AccuWeather

 

 

 

 

