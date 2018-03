Coconino Community College offering vital training information for those interested in becoming a firefighter or paramedic. If you are interested in pursuing an emergency fire or medical responder, come to the CCC Fourth Street Campus in Flagstaff, Room B34 for a FREE information session from 4-5 p.m on Thursday, March 8th. For more information, call 928-226-4233 or email Martha Johnson at martha.johnson@coconino.edu.