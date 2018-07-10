Fire Restrictions Remain for Page, South County Restrictions Lifted

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — In coordination with the U.S. Forest Service, Coconino County will lift fire restrictions below the South Rim of the Grand Canyon at 8 a.m., Wednesday, July 11. Stage Two Restrictions will remain in effect above the North Rim of the Canyon. The lift of restrictions includes the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts and will also reopen the Bill Williams Mountain Watershed.

Fire restrictions are lifted because the region received significant moisture over the past week and due to continued precipitation in the forecast.

Although much of the region has received rain, fire conditions may still be high in some areas. Residents and visitors are asked to use caution when using equipment or items that can spark a fire. They are also asked to extinguish all campfires, operate ATVS and motorcycles with spark arrestors and to use caution when operating barbeque grills. Residents and visitors are reminded they can be legally responsible for causing wildfires.

The Coconino Wildland Defense Ordinance allows for the Coconino County Emergency Manager to remove restrictions when conditions for fire restrictions no longer exist. A link to the full ordinance can be found at www.coconino.az.gov/ready.

Exemptions to the Stage II fire restrictions that will remain in effect on the North Kaibab Ranger District include the following:

 Using a device fueled solely by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off. Such devices can only be used in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within 3 feet of the device.

 Operating generators with an approved spark arresting device within an enclosed vehicle or building or in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable

materials within 3 feet of the generator.

 Operating motorized vehicles in compliance with applicable laws and regulations. Parking off any road must be in an area that is barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable

materials within 3 feet of the vehicle.

Due to the lack of precipitation over last winter and the rapidly increasing fire danger, forest officials first implemented campfire and smoking restrictions, also known as Stage I fire restrictions, across the entire Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts on April 27. Those were quickly increased to Stage II fire restrictions on May 4, with the closure of the Bill Williams Mountain watershed implemented on May 11. The Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts have remained in Stage II fire restrictions with the Bill Williams Mountain area closure since that time.

The North Kaibab Ranger District first entered Stage I fire restrictions on May 18 and then increased to Stage II on June 8. Because of its location north of the Grand Canyon, the North Kaibab Ranger District frequently enters fire restrictions and then remains in them later than the rest of the Kaibab National Forest, as is the case this year.

Fire restrictions and area closures are implemented when necessary in order to protect human life, property and natural resources. The Forest Service uses fire restrictions and area closures in order to prevent unwanted, human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions. For more information about the Kaibab National Forest and any fire restrictions in effect, reference the following sources:

