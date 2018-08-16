Fire Restrictions Eased in Glen Canyon NRA and Rainbow Bridge NM

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, UT/AZ – Due to lower fire danger, fire managers have relaxed fire restrictions that were imposed on July 4. The park is returning to Stage One Fire Restrictions. The restrictions on campfires are eased, allowing campfires in designated areas.

Restrictions:

The following acts are prohibited until further notice:

Igniting, building, maintaining, or using a fire, including charcoal and briquettes, outside a fire structure provided by the agency within a designated area is prohibited. All debris burning is strictly prohibited.

Campfires are allowed in all developed recreation sites, campgrounds, picnic areas, and home sites that are maintained and administered by the agency, or home sites where running water is present are allowed. Stoves or grills that are fueled solely by liquid petroleum fuels are also allowed. In Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, campfires are also permitted below the high water mark of the lake in areas devoid of vegetation.

Discharging, or using any kind of fireworks on unincorporated private land (always prohibited on state and federal lands). Operating or using any internal or external combustion engine without a spark arresting device properly installed, maintained and in effective working order as determined by the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) recommended practices J335 and J350. Detonating of explosives, incendiary or chemical devices, pyrotechnics, or exploding targets, or tracer ammunition (always prohibited on federal land). Cutting, welding, or grinding of metal in areas of dry vegetation. Smoking except in an enclosed vehicle or building, or a developed recreation site or areas of a minimum of three (3) feet in diameter cleared down to mineral soil.

Fire restrictions in state parks and incorporated city areas vary by location, check with local officials. For more specific information go to www.utahfireinfo.gov

More information is available on each park’s website: Glen Canyon National Recreation Area or Rainbow Bridge National Monument

