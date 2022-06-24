Fire Restrictions Eased in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area
June 24
11:40 2022
GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah/Ariz. – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is returning to Stage One Fire Restrictions. The restrictions on campfires are eased, allowing campfires in established campgrounds within established rings and below the high-water mark on Lake Powell in areas completely void of vegetation. Discharge or use any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices are always prohibited on all federal public lands.
Restrictions – The following acts are prohibited until further notice:
- Setting, building, maintaining, attending, or using open fire of any kind, except campfires and charcoal fires within agency approved fire pits and grills provided for in developed recreation sites and picnic areas or under permanently improved places of habitation. Campfires are also permitted below the high-water mark of Lake Powell in areas devoid of vegetation. Devices fueled by petroleum or LPG products are allowed in all locations.
- Smoking, except in an enclosed vehicle or a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material down to mineral soil.
- Discharge or use any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices. They are always prohibited on all federal public lands. The following persons are exempt from the order:
- Those persons with a permit authorizing the otherwise prohibited act, or in those areas authorized by written posted notice in the area of operation. Permits may be obtained from Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
- Any federal, state, or local officer or member of an organized rescue or firefighting force in the performance of an official duty.
- Area Description: All lands within the boundaries of Glen Canyon National Recreation Area and Rainbow Bridge National Monument