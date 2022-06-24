Fire Restrictions Eased in Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

GLEN CANYON NATIONAL RECREATION AREA, Utah/Ariz. – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area is returning to Stage One Fire Restrictions. The restrictions on campfires are eased, allowing campfires in established campgrounds within established rings and below the high-water mark on Lake Powell in areas completely void of vegetation. Discharge or use any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices are always prohibited on all federal public lands.

Restrictions – The following acts are prohibited until further notice: