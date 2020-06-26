Fire Restrictions at Glen Canyon National Recreation Area

Glen Canyon National Recreation Area, UT/AZ – Glen Canyon National Recreation Area will implement Stage 2 fire restrictions beginning at midnight on Thursday, June 25, until further notice. Due to hot, dry conditions, all wood-burning and charcoal fire use is prohibited, except campfires in provided rings or structures at campgrounds and picnic areas.

Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle or a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable materials down to mineral soil. As always, discharging, or using any kind of fireworks or other pyrotechnic devices is prohibited on all federal public lands.

Pressurized liquid or gas stoves, lanterns, and heaters are allowed, if they can be turned immediately on and off with no remaining burning material. Campfires are also permitted below the high-water mark of Lake Powell in areas devoid of vegetation.

Weather conditions are becoming increasingly hot and dry and fire danger is increasing daily. Visitors should use extra caution recreating on public lands when fire danger is increased. Please ensure your campfire is completely out before you leave, and all ignition sources are a safe distance away from vegetation to mitigate unwanted wildfires.

Fire restrictions are due to increasing fire danger and the need to prevent human-caused wildfires during potentially dangerous fire conditions, to promote public health and safety and to protect resources. Firefighter and public safety remain the highest priority during wildfire season. To learn more about fire restrictions on other public lands in Arizona and Utah, please visit http://wildlandfire.az.gov and www.utahfireinfo.gov. For more information about wildfires across the country, visit inciweb.nwcg.org. The park wishes everyone a safe and enjoyable visit.

Photo: Wildfire. Photo by National Interagency Fire Center (NIFC).

