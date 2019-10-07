Prescribed Fire Projects Continuing on Tusayan Ranger District This Week

TUSAYAN, Ariz., Oct 7, 2019 — Kaibab National Forest fire managers will be continuing work on two prescribed fire projects located on the Tusayan Ranger District beginning this week. Crews are expecting to treat approximately 680 acres over a four day period on the Reed project located approximately 2 miles east of the town of Tusayan. An additional 300 acres on the Russell project located about 10 miles southeast of Tusayan is expected to be completed in about two days.

As with all prescribed fire burns, these projects will only be initiated when forest and weather conditions are conducive to achieving desired effects that meet land management objectives.

Smoke may be visible at times from highway 64, the town of Tusayan, and adjacent communities of Grand Canyon. Managers can significantly reduce the amount and limit the duration of smoke more effectively by burning smaller units each day lessening the overnight Impacts to developed areas. Smoke and air quality will be monitored very closely as these projects move forward.

Some of the units to be treated will be adjacent Arizona Trail however the trail will remain open during these operations. Users should be aware of fire activity in the vicinity and use caution when passing through the area. No major Impacts are expected to interfere with hikers on the trail.

During operations, fire personnel and vehicles working in these vicinities will be visible to the public. Motorists are reminded to use caution and drive with heightened awareness when passing through active project areas.

All prescribed burning on the Kaibab National Forest is subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality.

For additional information about the Smoke Management Division of the ADEQ and to view prescribed

burns authorizations, please visit www.azdeq.gov/environ/air/smoke/index.html. Additional fire information for Kaibab National Forest can be obtained through the following sources: