Look. Listen. Learn. Be aware – fire can happen anywhere.

That’s the theme of this year’s Fire Prevention Week and deputy fire marshals with the Arizona Office of the State Fire Marshal want to remind you to focus on home fire safety; be prepared, have a plan, and take action, just in case.

Look for places fires could start within your home, identify the hazards, and work to mitigate the risk.

Listen for your smoke alarm. In a fire, every second counts and often times, you only have minutes to escape.

Learn two ways out of every room. Check that the doors and windows all operate properly.

In Arizona this year, 15 people have died in house fires, according to the U.S. Fire Administration. Most recently, a 20-year-old female died in a house fire in the City of Maricopa. According to the National Fire Protection Association, a person is more likely to die in a house fire today, than decades ago. Always have a plan in case there is a fire within your home. Prepare an escape route and practice it. Test smoke detectors monthly and keep a working, fire extinguisher readily available.

“Don’t wait until it is too late to make a plan. During a fire, you only have a short window of time to get out safely and being prepared with an escape route can be the difference between life and death,” said OSFM Acting Assistant Fire Marshal Joe Brant.

Fire Prevention Week was established in 1920 by President Wilson to commemorate two devastating fires from the 1800’s, including the Great Chicago Fire.

This year, Fire Prevention Week runs October 7th-13th.