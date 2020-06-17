Fire Prevention Land Closures Announced by BLM

Fire Closure Order Number. AZ-ASD-01-20



Under the authority of the Federal Land Management Policy and Management Act of 1976 (43 U.S.C. 1701 et seq.) and pursuant to 43 CFR 9212.0-6 and 43 CFR 9212.1-4, this Fire Prevention Land Closure applies to lands administered by the Arizona Strip District Office. Notice is hereby given that the Arizona Strip District (BLM) will immediately close selected public lands to public access in Coconino County, AZ.Due to extreme fire conditions and activity currently in this area and in the interest of public safety, the following areas will be temporarily closed until the end of the current fire emergency.

(1) South of UT/AZ state line

(2) East of Kanab Creek

(3) East of BLM Road 1021

(4) Stateline south along BLM Road 1065 (House Rock Valley) to include Road 1065

(5) North of Kaibab National Forest, North Kaibab Ranger District BLM lands in the Arizona Strip District.

(1) The closure will be in effect on June 16, 2020, for the purpose of protecting the public and shall stay in effect until rescinded. The Arizona Strip District Fire Management Officer and District Manager will make the determination as to when the closure will be rescinded based on public safety. Maps of the closure area(s) may be obtained from the Mangum Fire ICP, located at the Fredonia High School, Fredonia, Arizona. https://inciweb.nwcg.gov/incident/6748/ Persons exempt from the closure and that are allowed in the closed area without written permission include the following:

(a) Emergency vehicles, equipment and personnel.

(b) Government employees acting in the performance of their duties.

(c) Grazing permittees in the performance of permitted acts.

(d) Utility companies and other right of way holder employees acting in the performance of their duties.

(e) Mineral material operators and employees.

(2) private landowners shall be allowed access to their private property across BLM lands, on established roads. Deviation from the shortest, most direct travel route to their property will be considered a violation of the closure and may be subject to the penalties as described in 43 CFR 9212.4

(3) The closure also applies to special recreation permit holders who are authorized to conduct activities on BLM land.

(4) This closure is in compliance with provisions of the Federal Land Policy and Management Act of 1976 (43 U.S.C. 1701) and 43 CFR 9212.0-6 and 43 CFR 9212.1-4. The penalties of this Fire Prevention Order are provided in 43 CFR 9212.4. Any person who knowingly and willfully violates the regulations at 9212.1 of this title shall, upon conviction, be subject to a fine of not more than $10,000 or to imprisonment of not more than 12 months or both.

Due to the extreme danger of the Mangum fire and in the interest of public safety this closure shall be implemented immediately to protect human life.

Brian Tritle

District Manager

Bureau of Land Management

Arizona Strip District