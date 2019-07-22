Fire on Mt Eldon Could Impact Page Phone Lines

The Museum Fire currently burning acres on Mt Eldon in Flagstaff could potentially impact communication towers that could affect both landlines and cell phone providers serving Page. Page Police Department has already begun locking down a plan in place.

In case cell phone lines go down, please utilize landlines for calling police, fire or medical. If both cell and landlines are out of service, residents can contact the police directly at the Page Public Safety facility on 808 Coppermine Road or at the Page City Hall at 697 Vista Avenue, where they will have officers standing by to take reports.

From those two locations, law enforcement can use their radios to communicate with other emergency agencies if necessary to respond to resident reports accordingly while phone service is down.