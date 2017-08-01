Fire Makes Southbound I-15 Difficult

If you were trying to catch a flight in Las Vegas Monday night, your drive was made very difficult by a motor home fire that turned into a brush fire. It happened just south of the Arizona/Utah border on Interstate 15.

It was shortly before 6 P.M. that the call came in of the motor home fire in the southbound lanes of I-15 about five miles south of Utah. Beaver Dam/Littlefield and St. George firefighters battled the blaze, which spread to an adjacent field and became quite large.

Eventually the fires were brought under control, but the southbound lanes remained closed for close to 4 ½ hours; until just before 10:30 P.M.

No injuries were reported.

The incident is being investigated by the Arizona department of Public Safety.