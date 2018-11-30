Fire at Chapman Mobile Home Park

On November 29th, 2018 at 8:22 AM Page Fire Department Units Engine 10, Medic 10 and Command-F1 responded to 801 Oak St. for the smell of smoke. Upon arrival, crew noted smoke and flames showing from the back corner of a single story, double wide trailer. Page Police were on scene and reported, per the owner, that everyone was out of the building. Crews pulled a 150-foot attack line and made entry in the font door. Smoke was visible from inside the structure and getting thicker toward the back of the building. The initial investigation indicates the fire was in the attic space above the ceiling.

The fire was extinguished at 8:50 AM and crews began overhaul of the building. Salvage efforts were made for family belongings. One patient was transported to Page Hospital for smoke inhalation.

Page Fire Department returned to service at 11:15 AM. The structure was secured and assessed for safety.