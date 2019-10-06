Finland Returns Artifacts Taken from Mesa Verde

Finland to Return Artifacts

In 1891 Finnish researcher Gustav Nordenskiold was exploring Mesa Verde, in Colorado, when he came upon some human remains and funeral-related objects.

He was arrested when he tried to ship the items back to Finland. But he was released when it turned out that Nordenskiold had broken no law.

The sacred items were later given to Finland’s National Museum.

Fast forward 128 years and Finland and the U.S. government have reached an agreement to return Nordenskiold’s Mesa Verde artifacts back where they rightfully belong.

The White House announced the agreement on October 2 during a press conference.

The items include about 20 human remains and 28 funerary objects.

Several tribes will see their precious objects returned – including the Navajo Nation and the Hopi Tribe.

Navajo President Jonathan Nez called the agreement a step in the right direction.

Hopi Chairman Clark Tenakhongva also praised the news. The Hopi have been leading repatriation efforts for years, most notably against France.

About two dozen tribes will be affected by the artifacts’ return. In addition to Hopi and Navajo, there are two Ute tribes in Utah, many Pueblos in New Mexico and the Jicarilla and Mescelaro Apaches.

The efforts to return the items began in 2016 when the tribes with a connection to Mesa Verde began talks with the Finnish museum to catalog tribal objects. The inventory was completed last year.